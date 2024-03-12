OG Anunoby in Knicks’ starting lineup after 18-game absence. Maxey returns for the 76ers

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby is in the starting lineup for the New York Knicks against Philadelphia on Tuesday after having right elbow surgery and missing 18 games. All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is back for the 76ers after a four-game absence because of a concussion. Anunoby hasn’t played since Jan. 27. He initially sat out in hopes rest would help before it was determined he needed surgery. The forward had helped the Knicks surge to what became a 14-2 record in January after they acquired him from Toronto on Dec. 30. Maxey was hurt after slipping and banging his head on a player’s knee during a victory at Dallas on March 3.

