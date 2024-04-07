Oft-injured Boston Red Sox SS Trevor Story goes on the 10-day injured list with dislocated shoulder

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has been placed on the 10-day injured list after he dislocated his left shoulder while making a diving stop on Mike Trout’s hit. Boston recalled infielder David Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to take the roster spot of Story, who has been beset by injuries since joining the Red Sox two seasons ago. Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow declined to say when Story is likely to return, saying the club needs more information. Breslow also didn’t know whether Story will need surgery. Story will be re-examined in Boston on Monday.

