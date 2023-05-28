Offor, Sirois lead Montreal to 1-0 victory over Inter Miami

MONTREAL (AP) — Chinonso Offor scored a second-half goal and Jonathan Sirois made it stand up for CF Montreal in a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami. Neither team found the net until Offor took passes from Ariel Lassiter and Gabriele Corbo in the 53rd minute and scored for a third time this season. Sirois finished with five saves to earn the clean sheet for Montreal (6-8-0). Montreal has posted a 7-1-0 record in its last eight home matches and tied a club record with its fourth straight shutout. Montreal had four straight home shutouts spanning the 2018-19 seasons. Inter Miami (5-9-0) falls to 1-6-0 on the road this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.