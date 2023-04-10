Official stood down after clash with Liverpool’s Robertson

LONDON (AP) — Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from officiating matches while the FA looks into his clash with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. The official appeared to raise his arm when colliding with Robertson during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited said Hatzidakis had been taken off duty for now. Sky Sports cameras zooming in on the confrontation showed Hatzidakis seemingly throwing up his arm and making contact with Robertson, who gesticulated that he had been hit by the official.

