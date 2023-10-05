Offensive tackle Evan Neal apologizes to Giants fans for lashing out at them after being booed

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Second-year right tackle Evan Neal apologized to New York Giants fans on Thursday for calling them fair-weathered because they booed his performance Monday night. Neal said on Thursday he was wrong for lashing out. He blamed his own frustrations with how he is playing for his comments. He also said he used a bad choice of words saying those who criticized him probably flipped hot dogs and hamburgers for a living. The No. 7 overall pick in the draft also apologized to his teammates for being a distraction in a season the Giants have failed to live up to expectations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.