Offensive struggles once again catch up to Josh Allen, Bills in latest loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Bills’ high-powered offense once again came up short in Buffalo’s 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots. From one-play drives that ended in a thud with Allen turning the ball over deep in Buffalo territory and New England scoring to go up 10-0 in the first quarter, the Bills saw a recent trend once again rear its ugly head. They’ve now been outscored 24-0 in the first quarter over the past three games, two of which ended with single-digit losses. Last week’s 14-9 escape against the bottom-dwelling New York Giants the lone instance when Buffalo succeeded in overcoming its sputtering offense.

