Offensive struggles mount for the Patriots, Giants and Jets

It’s been more than a decade since the NFL featured three offenses as challenged as the ones for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants. Blame it on quarterback injuries, bad rosters, poor coaching and downright bad play, those three teams rank at the bottom of the NFL in scoring. The Jets rank 30th at 14.3 points per game, followed by the Giants at 13.3 and the Patriots and 12.3. This marks the first time since 2011 that three teams scored fewer than 15 points per game in the first 12 contests.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.