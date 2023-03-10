Offensive linemen, veteran QB top Commanders shopping list

The Washington Commanders are expected to use free agency to bolster their offensive line. They’re also expected to bring in a veteran quarterback to pair with projected starter Sam Howell. Linebacker is also a position of need for Washington. The Commanders cleared salary cap space by releasing Carson Wentz and safety Bobby McCain. Some of that went to defensive tackle Daron Payne with the franchise tag. It’s unclear if the team has any chance of working out a long-term deal with Payne.

