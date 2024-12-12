Off the couch and into the fire: Chiefs keep finding reinforcements for Super Bowl-contending roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The best way to describe the Chiefs this season has been serendipitous. Every time the Super Bowl champions needed to plug someone in at a position of need, they’ve been able to find the perfect fit sitting around on the couch, seemingly waiting for their call. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was there when Marquise Brown got hurt. Kareem Hunt was available when Isiah Pacheco went down. D.J. Humphries was there to help plug a hole at left tackle and just this week, cornerback Steven Nelson came out of retirement to help the secondary. Heck, even kicker Matthew Wright was available when the Chiefs put two other kickers on injured reserve.

