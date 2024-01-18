Off-road racer Sara Price celebrates becoming first American woman to win stage in Dakar Rally

California off-road racer Sara Price celebrated this week becoming the first American woman to win a stage in the Dakar Rally. Price has forged a career out of remote adventures around the globe. She’s a former X Games medalist, drove in an electric racing series for Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 team owner Chip Ganassi, was a national dirt bike champion and a stunt driver in action movies. The Rally that stretches for thousands of miles throughout the jagged rocks and canyons in Saudi territory had been just a dream for Price since 2015. She poured in her own money to raise the funds to compete. Then she made history.

