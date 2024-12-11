OF Mike Tauchman poised to join the Chicago White Sox

DALLAS (AP) — Mike Tauchman is switching sides in Chicago. White Sox general manager Chris Getz told reporters at the winter meetings that Tauchman will take a physical soon and join the team’s outfield mix. New manager Will Venable also talked about the addition during his press availability. The team hasn’t made an official announcement yet. The 34-year-old Tauchman grew up in Palatine, Illinois, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago, and played college ball for Bradley in Peoria, Illinois. He spent the previous two seasons with the Cubs.

