OF Mike Tauchman joins the Chicago White Sox with $1.95 million, 1-year contract

DALLAS (AP) — Mike Tauchman is switching sides in Chicago. Chicago announced a $1.95 million, one-year contract for the outfielder. Tauchman, 34, grew up in Palatine, Illinois, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago, and played college ball for Bradley in Peoria, Illinois. He spent the previous two seasons with the Cubs. Tauchman batted .248 with seven homers and 29 RBIs in 109 games this year. He became a free agent last month when the Cubs failed to offer a 2025 contract.

