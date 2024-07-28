OF Jesse Winker excited to join Mets in playoff race after reported trade from Nationals

By JEFF LATZKE The Associated Press
Washington Nationals' Jesse Winker hits an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Mets acquired outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals on, adding a left-handed bat in their push for the playoffs. Winker says he learned of the trade during the Nationals’ 14-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. The teams did not immediately release terms of the trade, which was first reported by ESPN.com. Winker, an All-Star with Cincinnati in 2021, rebuilt his career with the Nationals after receiving an invitation to spring training. Winker is hitting .257 with 11 home runs and a career-high 14 stolen bases this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.