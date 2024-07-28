OF Jesse Winker excited to join Mets in playoff race after reported trade from Nationals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Mets acquired outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals on, adding a left-handed bat in their push for the playoffs. Winker says he learned of the trade during the Nationals’ 14-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. The teams did not immediately release terms of the trade, which was first reported by ESPN.com. Winker, an All-Star with Cincinnati in 2021, rebuilt his career with the Nationals after receiving an invitation to spring training. Winker is hitting .257 with 11 home runs and a career-high 14 stolen bases this season.

