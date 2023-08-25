OF Adam Jones to retire with Baltimore Orioles next month

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones will get one last hurrah at Camden Yards when the Baltimore Orioles celebrate his retirement Sept. 15. The five-time All-Star has not played since finishing two years in Japan after the 2021 season. The team announced on social media that the 38-year-old will retire as an Oriole before the team faces Tampa Bay. Jones spent 11 of his 14 big league seasons in Baltimore. He had nearly 1,800 hits with 263 homers and 866 RBIs with the franchise.

