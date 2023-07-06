Odyssey Sims comes full circle with WNBA’s Dallas Wings. Ex-Baylor star can’t stop smiling about it

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
FILE - Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims works against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Seven years ago, Odyssey Sims was the hometown girl and co-star of the Dallas Wings, helping introduce the WNBA to a new Texas market. Five teams and the birth of a child later, Sims is on her second contract of the season in a return to the Wings, mature enough to call the younger version of herself a bad teammate while knowing she has to be a good one for the current faces of the franchise, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Odyssey Sims is feeling a full-circle moment as she returns to the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. She was the hometown girl and co-star when the franchise moved to the Dallas area from Tulsa seven years ago. This time she’s on her second contract and just trying to stay in the league. Sims describes herself as more mature because of experience and becoming a mother. She says she was a bad teammate early in her career and knows she has to be a good one for Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. They are the current stars of the Dallas franchise. Sims teamed with Brittney Griner at Baylor and won the NCAA title in 2012.

