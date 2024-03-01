ODU reaches into its past, hires former Monarch Mike Jones as basketball coach

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion has hired former Monarchs player and Maryland assistant coach Mike Jones as its men’s basketball coach, athletic director Wood Selig announced. Jones, who played for Old Dominion from 1991-95, replaces Jeff Jones, who retired this week amid health concerns after 11 seasons. Mike Jones is just the second alumnus hired to coach the team, joining Oliver Purnell. During his playing career at ODU, Mike Jones was a part of two Coastal Athletic Association tournament championship teams. He scored 19 points in one of the greatest wins in ODU history, a triple overtime triumph against No. 3 seed Villanova in the first round of the 1995 NCAA Tournament.

