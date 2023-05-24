O’Donnell, Virginia drub Georgia Tech 15-1 in ACC Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ethan O’Donnell went 3 for 5, including a three-run home run, and No. 2 seed Virginia rode an eight-run fifth inning to a 15-1 seven-inning victory over No. 11 seed Georgia Tech in pool play at the ACC Tournament. O’Donnell’s home run was one of three for the Cavaliers. Virginia’s Nick Parker scattered four hits over seven innings and remained undefeated through seven decisions. He struck out five and walked one.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.