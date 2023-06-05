O’Donnell, Keel and Stephan each hit a HR to help Virginia beat ECU 8-3, advance to super regionals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ethan O’Donnell hit a two-out three-run home run in seventh inning, Connelly Early had 10 strikeouts and Virginia beat ECU 8-3 to win the Charlottesville Regional. Virginia advances to the program’s eighth super regional and its second in the last three seasons. O’Donnell’s three-run home run gave the Cavaliers a 4-2 lead and Anthony Stephan added another three-run shot in the eighth to make it 7-2. Connelly Early allowed two runs while scattering seven hits and a walk across 6 1/3 innings to get the win. Kyle Teel went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Virginia. His solo home run in the ninth inning gave him 101 hits this season, breaking the program’s single-season record set by Phil Gosselin in 2010.

