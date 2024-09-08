Odom helps lead Wofford rally in 26-19 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Amari Odom threw for two touchdowns, Ryan Ingram ran for a score and Wofford beat Richmond 26-19. Odom’s 12-yard scoring pass to Jordan Davis with 10:09 left in the third quarter gave the Terriers their first lead at 16-12, the two-point conversion failed, and they led for the remainder. Richmond went ahead 12-3 when Aziz Foster-Powell ran it in from the 8 to end a seven-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 3:25. Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham ran for 100 yards on 15 carries but threw for just 97 yards and was intercepted three times.

