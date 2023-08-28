Odicci Alexander wins Athletes Unlimited softball championship

Odicci Alexander emerged in 2021 as the star player who led upstart James Madison to the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Now she’s the Athletes Unlimited softball champion. The individual winner was determined during a 30-game season at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois. Alexander led the 60-player field with 1,994 points. She edged pitcher Alyssa Denham in the final league standings by just 14 points. It was the closest finish in the league’s four-year regular season history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.