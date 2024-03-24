Odermatt wins fourth World Cup title of the season after downhill finale canceled due to weather

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Swiss standout Marco Odermatt has earned his fourth World Cup crystal globe of the season but in anticlimactic circumstances as the final race was canceled due to bad weather. The start of the men’s downhill was initially pushed back several times because of snow and wind as organisers continued to work on the course in Saalbach, Austria. But it was then officially canceled more than an hour after it was scheduled to start. That handed Odermatt his first World Cup downhill title as he had a 42-point lead over French skier Cyprien Sarrazin. The 26-year-old Odermatt locked up his third straight overall championship and the giant slalom title weeks ago and lifted the super-G crystal globe on Friday.

