Odermatt wins 2nd gold at worlds — just like Zurbriggen

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won the men’s giant slalom for his second gold medal at the world championships. Odermatt was second after the opening run but beat Swiss teammate Loic Meillard by 0.32 seconds. First-run leader Marco Schwarz of Austria finished 0.40 seconds behind to take the bronze medal. Odermatt also won gold in downhill five days ago. He had not won a medal in his eight previous world championship races. Odermatt is the Olympic champion in giant slalom. Odermatt says “I actually didn’t expect to win.” The gold medal awarded in the men’s giant slalom was the 400th in world championships history.

