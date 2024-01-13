Odermatt edges Sarrazin in World Cup downhill marred by serious crash for Kilde

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Marco Odermatt won another duel with Cyprien Sarrazin in a World Cup downhill that was marred by a serious crash for their biggest rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Kilde was airlifted to a hospital after crashing near the finish line of the longest course on the World Cup circuit. Odermatt and Sarrazin were much faster than any other racer, starting back-to-back just minutes before Kilde. Kilde was the overall World Cup champion in 2020 and is the long-time partner of American star Mikaela Shiffrin. He had lengthy treatment on his right leg before helicopter landed in the finish area to carry him away.

