Oden scores 28 to lead Wyoming past Nevada 80-71

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jeremiah Oden scored 28 points, Hunter Maldonado just missed a triple-double and Wyoming beat Nevada 80-71. Oden shot 9 for 13 from the floor (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (9-20, 4-13 Mountain West Conference). Maldonado made 6 of 11 shots and 13 of 15 free throws, adding nine rebounds and 11 assists. Xavier Dusell scored 11. Jarod Lucas led the Wolf Pack (22-8, 12-5) with 24 points.

