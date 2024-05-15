Odell Beckham’s rollercoaster career continues in Miami. He’s ready for strong ‘ending to the story’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. will continue his career in South Florida after signing with the Miami Dolphins earlier this month. Speaking to reporters for the first time since joining the Dolphins, Beckham said he understandings that he’s joining a loaded receiving group where he’ll be quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s third option behind speedy wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He’s just fine with that. The most important thing for Beckham is continuing to bounce back from two major injuries and having a strong ending to his NFL career.

