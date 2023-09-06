Odell Beckham Jr. says he feels like a rookie while preparing for first game since Super Bowl 56

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s return is set for Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens host Houston. He hasn’t played since the Super Bowl two seasons ago. That day, he was awfully close to the pinnacle of a football player’s career. He caught a touchdown pass in a game his Los Angeles Rams would eventually win. However, he didn’t even make it to halftime before a major knee injury forced him out of the game. He didn’t play at all last season. Ravens coach John Harbaugh says there’s no plan to limit Beckham’s snaps against the Texans.

