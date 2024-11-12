Odegaard misses Norway’s Nations League games after recent injury and returns to Arsenal

OSLO (AP) — Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will not play for Norway in its upcoming Nations League matches so he can continue his rehabilitation after two months out injured. Odegaard made his return from an ankle injury last week, coming off the bench against Inter Milan in the Champions League and then playing the full game in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the English Premier League. The midfielder joined up with the Norway squad ahead of matches against Slovenia and Kazakhstan and the Norwegian Football Federation says he underwent tests with the medical team. The federation said Odegaard’s body “is not 100%” after a complicated injury.

