O’Day retires following 15 seasons for 6 major league teams

ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Darren O’Day, who posted a 4.15 ERA in 28 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2022, says he is retiring after 15 seasons for six teams in the major leagues. O’Day said on his Twitter account “it’s finally time to hang ’em up.” The 40-year-old O’Day was 42-21 with a 2.59 ERA in 644 games, all in relief. He made his major league debut in 2008 with the Angels and pitched seven seasons, from 2012-18, for the Baltimore Orioles. He posted a 4.43 ERA in 30 postseason games, including the 2010 World Series with the Texas Rangers.

