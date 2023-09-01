O’Connor, Yarns lead Delaware past Stony Brook, 37-13 in CAA season-opener

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan O’Connor threw for 346 yards and a touchdown and Marcus Yarns ran for 107 yards and two scores to help power Delaware to a 37-13 win at Stony Brook in the Colonial Athletic Association season-opener for both schools. The Blue Hens had 414 yards through the air, but were plagued by three interceptions, but Delaware’s defense picked off Stony Brook’s Casey Case three times as well. O’Connor completed 24 of 38 passes. Chandler Harvin caught five for 100 yards and Wimberly added five catches for 81. Nine Delaware players caught at least one pass. Case connected on just 14 of his 40 pass attempts for 163 yards. Johnny Martin III led Stony Brook on the ground with eight carries for 63 yards.

