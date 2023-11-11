O’Connor throws for 4 TDs and Delaware dismantles Campbell 45-7

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ryan O’Connor threw for 246 yards and four touchdowns and eighth-ranked (FCS) Delaware demolished Campbell 45-7. Khalil Dawsey intercepted Hajj-Malik Williams at the goal line and he ran it back 100 yards to push the lead to 21-0 with 3:34 left in the first quarter. Campbell scored when Hajj-Malik Williams ran it in from 3 to conclude an eight-play, 75-yard drive with 49 seconds before the end of the third.

