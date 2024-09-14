O’Connor passes, runs for TDs in 42-13 Delaware win over North Carolina A&T in a CAA opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ryan O’Connor threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Delaware to a 42-13 win over North Carolina A&T in a Coastal Athletic Association opener for both teams Saturday. O’Connor finished 23-of-41 passing for 325 yards including a 47-yard connection with Phil Lutz for the game’s final points. O’Connor ran for a 23-yard TD to give the Fightin’ Blue Hens a 28-13 lead in the third quarter before Quincy Watson added a 17-yard score. Watson also had a 1-yard TD. The Aggies’ lone touchdown came on Aaron Harris’ 70-yard interception return.

