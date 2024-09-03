O’Connor keeps Spanish Vuelta lead by just 5 seconds over Roglič in mountains. Van Aert crashes out

LAGOS DE COVADONGA, Spain (AP) — Ben O’Connor barely kept the red jersey at the Spanish Vuelta as Primoz Roglič took another big bite out of the Australian’s lead in a mountains stage. Three-time stage winner Wout van Aert has abandoned the race after crashing on a descent. O’Connor crossed the foggy summit finish line with just five seconds of his lead remaining over Roglič after a grueling finish to stage 16. It was won by Marc Soler in a solo break up the steep final climb. Roglič started the stage 1 minute, 3 seconds behind O’Connor whose lead was once close to five minutes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.