O’Connor and Brewer each account for two TDs; Stetson beats NAIA Webber International 38-28

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Matt O’Connor completed 11 of 17 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Devon Brewer accounted for two TDs and Stetson beat Webber International 38-28. Brewer caught a 2-yard TD pass from O’Connor in the first quarter and finished with 18 carries for 62 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown that made it 28-0 early in the second quarter. Nazeviah Burris caught a 41-yard touchdown pass on the game’s sixth play from scrimmage to give Stetson (2-0) the lead for good. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior finished with seven receptions for 136 yards. Terry Weems Jr. finished with 19 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns and added 61 yards receiving and a score on four catches.

