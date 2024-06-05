O’Connell and Minshew wage friendly competition to become the Raiders’ starting quarterback

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Easygoing Gardner Minshew never seems to get stressed out about anything. Aidan O’Connell said he has enjoyed getting to know and work with his new teammate who’s also his competitor. Both want to become the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. But they don’t appear ready to tear each other down to get there. They communicate in the quarterback room and on the practice field for organized team activities and try to help each other get better.

