Ochoa and Jiménez called to Mexico squad for matches against Valencia and US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Veteran players Guillermo Ochoa and Raul Jiménez will return to the Mexican national team as both have been called up by coach Javier Aguirre for friendly matches against Valencia and the United States. The 39-year-old Ochoa and the 33-year-old Jimenez have not played with El Tri since March in a 2-0 loss to the United States in the Nations League final. Ochoa is trying to appear in a sixth World Cup in 2026, but is facing a fierce competition from Luis Malagon. Mexico will play Valencia on Oct. 12 in Puebla and then will host the U.S. in Guadalajara three days later.

