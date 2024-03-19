Obstacles faced by Black coaches in English soccer highlighted in new report

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A new report says non-Black former soccer players in England were 50% more likely than their Black counterparts to progress into management. U.K.-based advocacy group Black Footballers Partnership has highlighted the ongoing disparity in the sport and concluded Black managers or assistants are also 41% more likely to be fired. Burnley’s Vincent Kompany began the season as the Premier League’s only Black manager. Then Nuno Espirito Santo was hired by Nottingham Forest in December. The advocacy group says, “Black former players get fewer chances at management, get promoted more slowly, their progress stalls sooner, and they get fired quicker than their non-Black counterparts — and none of that is related to their performance.”

