O’Brien leads Penn to first Ivy League win of season, 38-28 over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Liam O’Brien threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Pennsylvania to its first Ivy League win this season, 38-28 over Brown on Saturday. O’Brien was 18-of-24 passing for 247 yards with touchdown throws to Jared Richardson and Justin Cayenne. His 10-yard TD run in the final minute of the first half gave the Quakers a 21-7 lead. Malachi Hosley added to the lead early in the third quarter with an 11-yard TD run. Penn’s lead reached 24 points in the fourth quarter before the Bears staged a late run with two touchdowns and a safety in the final 8 1/2 minutes.

