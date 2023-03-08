O’Brien hits late 3, Colorado advances past Huskies 74-68

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Julian Hammond III scored a career-high 21 points and Luke O’Brien made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 59.8 seconds left to help Colorado beat Washington 74-68 in the opening game of the Pac-12 Tournament. Colorado (17-15) snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with Washington. The Buffaloes will try to end a four-game skid against top-seeded UCLA in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Tristan da Silva nearly turned it over, but he gathered the loose ball in the lane and passed it out to Ethan Wright, who found O’Brien for his first 3-pointer of the game. Hammond added a basket for a five-point lead and da Silva made 3 of 4 free throws to seal it. Washington missed three of its last four field goals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.