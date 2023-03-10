Oblique issue could delay start of season for Yankees’ Bader

By STEVE MEGARGEE The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader, right, celebrates after scoring on a wild pitch during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

Injuries continue to pile up for the New York Yankees as they get ready to begin their AL East title defense. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday that outfielder Harrison Bader has an oblique issue. The injury puts Bader’s availability for the start of the season in doubt. The Yankees already had said pitchers Carlos Rodón, Frankie Montas, Tommy Kahle and Lou Trivino wouldn’t be ready for the start of the season.

