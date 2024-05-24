Obertop drives in final four runs to rally Clemson past Louisville 8-7 for spot in ACC semifinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmy Obertop hit a game-tying three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth as second-seeded Clemson spotted No. 7 seed Louisville six runs before rallying for an 8-7 victory at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.Clemson (41-14) will play the winner of a game between No. 5 seed Florida State and fourth-seeded Virginia in Saturday’s first semifinal. No. 6 seed Duke plays 11th-seeded Miami in the second one. The two winners will play for the championship on Sunday. Louisville (32-24) took a 6-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth before Clemson began to whittle away.

