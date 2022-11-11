Obeng-Mensah leads UMBC in romp past Penn State York, 92-65

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help UMBC defeat Penn State-York 92-65 on Thursday night.

Jacob Boonyasith scored 14 points while going 6 of 7 from the field for the Retrievers (1-1). Colton Lawrence recorded 13 points and went 6 of 9 from the field.

The Nittany Lions (0-1) were led in scoring by Deriq Brown, who finished with 20 points and two blocks. D’Andre Davis added 10 points for Penn State-York. John John Gillespie also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

UMBC hosts Princeton in its next matchup on Monday.

