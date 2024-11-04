Obed Vargas, Stefan Frei lead Sounders to sweep of Dynamo with second straight shootout victory

HOUSTON (AP) — Obed Vargas scored the decisive shootout goal after a 1-1 tie in regulation and Stefan Frei made a save on a shot by Tate Schmitt in the seventh round, leading the Seattle Sounders to a 7-6 victory and a first-round sweep over the Houston Dynamo in the best-of-three series for the MLS Cup. Neither team found the net until Cristian Roldan scored in the 87th minute with a man advantage — his first goal in his 30th postseason appearance — to give the fourth-seeded Sounders the lead. But Roldan also had the ball deflect off him for an own goal in the third minute of stoppage time to even the score.

