Obaseki scores career-high 25 points, leads Texas A&M to 3rd straight win, 86-60 over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Manny Obaseki scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Aggies to their third straight win, 86-60 over Mississippi in a regular-season finale on Saturday. Tyrece Radford added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies . Wade Taylor IV had 19 points and seven assists and Solomon Washington 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies, who shot 50%, making half of their 26 3-point shots after averaging 27% this season from the arc, worst in the SEC. Jaylen Murray scored 21 points, Matthew Murrell 11 and Jaemyn Brakefield 10 for Ole Miss.

