Obanor has 22, Texas Tech tops LSU in Big 12/SEC Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 22 points, Kerwin Walton added 17 points, De’Vion Harmon had 14 points with eight assists, and Texas Tech defeated LSU 76-68. All five starters scored in a 13-5 LSU run to open the second half and give the Tigers a 46-45 lead with 13:30 remaining. For the second time in the game Kerwin Walton hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Texas Tech jumped ahead by five. The last of the game’s 12 lead changes came when Walton buried his fifth 3-pointer, giving the Red Raiders a 60-58 lead with 7:13 remaining. Texas Tech went on to build a 69-60 lead with 2:48 remaining.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.