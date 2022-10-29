Oatsvall’s 2 TD passes leads Tennessee Tech over EIU 20-17

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jeremiah Oatsvall threw a pair of touchdown passes and Tennessee Tech shut out Eastern Illinois in the second half for a 20-17 victory on Saturday.

Oatsvall connected with Quinton Cross for a 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Bradley Clark on a go-ahead 7-yarder with 6:45 remaining in the game. Oatsvall completed 20 of 31 passes for 181 yards. David Gist had 13 carries for 99 yards for Tennessee Tech (2-6, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference).

Jordan Vincent blocked Hayden Olsen’s 37-yard field-goal attempt, Mark Aitken scooped up the ball and ran 65 yards into the end zone to stretch the Eastern Illinois (2-6, 1-3) lead to 17-3 at halftime. Quarterback Jonah O’Brien had a 1-yard TD run midway through the second quarter for the Panthers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.