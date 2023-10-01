Oakland’s Joe Boyle gives up first hit to Angels in 7th inning of his 3rd big league appearance

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics right-hander Joe Boyle pitched six hitless innings on Saturday night before Brandon Drury’s one-out double in the seventh for the Los Angeles Angels. Boyle was outstanding in his third big league appearance, facing the minimum 18 batters through six innings. Nolan Schanuel then drew a four-pitch walk in the seventh. Drury hit a tailing drive to right-center that eluded diving center fielder Esteury Ruiz. Mike Moustakas then drove in Schanuel with a flyout to the warning track in the right field corner. The earned run was the first allowed by Boyle in his first 16 major league innings.

