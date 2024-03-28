Oakland outfielder Miguel Andújar has knee surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland outfielder Miguel Andújar had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, an operation that usually requires a month of rehabilitation. The team said Dr. Doug Freedberg performed a right knee lateral meniscectomy at Pima Surgical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Andújar will return to Oakland later this week to start rehabilitation. Andújar agreed in November to a $1.7 million, one-year contract and hit .357 in spring training with five homers and 15 RBIs in 42 at-bats over 14 games.

