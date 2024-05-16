Oakland left-hander Ken Waldichuk has reconstructive elbow surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics left-hander Ken Waldichuk had reconstructive surgery on his troublesome pitching elbow and will be sidelined all season, another tough injury blow for the pitcher this past year. Already on the 60-day injured list with a ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his pitching arm, he was examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday and it was determined he needed the procedure. Waldichuk suffered a setback in his rehab after facing hitters April 29. The surgery performed by ElAttrache included a flexor tendon repair and a UCL reconstruction with internal brace procedure.

