Oakland-based development group wants to buy 50% share of Coliseum site from A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland-based African American Sports & Entertainment Group has reached out to the Athletics and their representation with an offer to acquire Alameda County’s 50% interest in the site where the Oakland Coliseum sits with the intent to develop — a share the A’s have agreed to purchase. AASEG Land LLC wrote to A’s owner John Fisher and President Dave Kaval and their Coliseum Way Partners representatives in a letter dated Feb. 8 that was acquired and viewed by The Associated Press.

