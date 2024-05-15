Oakland Ballers make request to purchase old Coliseum bleacher seats used by NFL’s Raiders

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
FILE - Seagulls occupy the upper deck of the Oakland Coliseum with Oakland Athletics fans during team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, July 8, 2012, in Oakland, Calif. The new Oakland Ballers independent baseball team is hoping to incorporate a bit of Oakland sports history in its renovated ballpark as the club prepares for the opener next month. An expansion team in the independent Pioneer League, the "B's" are inquiring about purchasing some or all of the approximately 5,000 unused bleacher seats that formerly were brought in for Oakland Raiders games. (AP Photo/Ben Margot,FIle)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Margot]

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The new Oakland Ballers independent baseball team is hoping to incorporate a bit of Oakland sports history in its renovated ballpark as the club prepares for its opener next month. An expansion team in the independent Pioneer League, the “B’s” are inquiring about purchasing some or all of the approximately 5,000 unused bleacher seats that formerly were brought in for Oakland Raiders games. The bleachers have been stored outside near a parking lot on the southeast side of the formally dual-purpose Coliseum since the Raiders’ departure for Las Vegas after the 2019 season.

